Haywards Heath Town's promotion fate in the balance following FA hearing

The Football Association have ruled against Haywards Heath Town Football Club's appeal after fielding ineligible player.

Heath, who finished top of the Southern Combination League Premier Division, were charged by the FA last week for misconduct after playing a player while under a 'sine die' suspension.

A club appeal was ruled against following a personal hearing today.

Haywards Heath now await an SCFL committee meeting. The meeting looks set to take place at some stage next week.

