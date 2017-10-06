Free footy at Saffrons for Town’s Non League Day

Eastbourne Town are throwing open the gates at the Saffrons tomorrow (Saturday, 3pm) and allowing supporters in for free for their Southern Combination Premier fixture against Loxwood.

Town, who could go top of the league if they win the match, are promoting the importance of affordable, volunteer led community football as part of Non-League Day.

Town supporters’ group, Pier Pressure, have kindly sponsored the game and are meeting all the club costs – such as cost of match officials and food and drink for the players.

At the last home game, Pier Pressure raised £122 on the gate for Mexican Red Cross after the Mexico earthquake a fortnight ago.

Local charity Demelza will be collecting at the gate on match day, hoping that with free entry, there will be something spare to help this very worthwhile local charity.

Chairman Dave Jenkins said, “Over the past few years Non League Day has become an annual part of the footabll calender. Eastbourne Town are in return admitting all spectators free of charge. So come along and support your local team and enjoy a warm welcome, along with some great football. We keep trying as hard as we can to keep the club moving forward.”