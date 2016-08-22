Football boss upbeat despite 18-0 opening-day defeat

Ferring Football Club boss Ross Harnes felt his side were a little unfortunate in their Southern Combination League Division 2 opening-day defeat on Saturday.

Harnes’ side made the trip to newly-promoted Jarvis Brook and went down 18-0.

Nathan Millroy caused Ferring’s backline all sorts of problems as he netted seven times, while Michael Fuller chipped in with five.

Jarvis Brook were leading by seven goals at the break, before a rampaging second half showing saw them net a further 11 times.

Having had to form a totally new squad over the summer and completing just 45 minutes of competitive pre-season action, Harnes admits things can only get better.

He said: “None of last year’s squad stayed on at the club so I’ve had to reshape the whole team over the summer.

“We were only able to get 45 minutes of competitive action in pre-season, so we’re playing catch up.

“Facing a team that hasn’t lost at home for four years was not an ideal start for us and it was a tough day.

“I don’t think we disgraced ourselves and I believe we will get better as the season goes on.

“It’s a case of building for us and trying to get better week on week.

“We’re at home tomorrow and everyone will be hoping to do better than we did on Saturday.

“We want to make sure we try and make ourselves hard to beat and see what we can do.”

FERRING: Standen; Muddle, Yates, Henton, Wolverston; Kachere, Holt, Rae, Cook; Neave, Eguren.

