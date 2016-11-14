FA Vase third round draw: testing ties for Sussex clubs left in Vase

Sussex clubs are just five wins from Wembley as the FA Vase third round draw was completed at Wembley.
Eastbourne Town, who enjoyed a 2-1 triumph against Ashford Town last Saturday, were rewarded with a trip to Combined Counties Premier club Abbey Rangers.
Crowborough Athletic knocked out Eastbourne United last Saturday and they will welcome Bedfont Sports.
Newhaven Town are at home against either Chichester City or Canterbury City while Horsham YMCA will be in action against Buckland Athletic at Gorings Mead.
Ties are scheduled for Saturday, December 3. Winning clubs receive £975 in prize money while losers bank £325.
FA Vase third round draw in full:
1 North Shields v Shildon
2 Newton Aycliffe v Morpeth Town
3 Cleethorpes Town v Bootle
4 South Shields v Charnock Richard or Staveley MW
5 Penrith v Atherton Collieries
6 Dunston UTS or Hemsworth MW v Sunderland RCA
7 Bottesford Town v Billingham Town
8 Hucknall Town v AFC Mansfield
9 Nuneaton Griff v Bromsgrove Sporting
10 Sporting Khalsa v Sleaford Town or Leicester Nirvana
11 Coleshill Town v Westfields
12 Hinckley v Quorn
13 Long Eaton United v Shepshed Dynamo
14 Cockfosters or Wembley v Peterborough Sports
15 FC Romania or Ipswich Wanderers v Rothwell Corinthians or Tring Athletic
16 Newport Pagnell Town v London Colney
17 Gorleston v Basildon United
18 St Margaretsbury v Berkhamsted
19 Biggleswade United or Sun Sports v Hoddesdon Town
20 Welwyn Garden City v Ely City
21 Abbey Rangers v Eastbourne Town
22 Crowborough Athletic v Bedfont Sports
23 Croydon v Walton & Hersham or Glebe
24 Knaphill v Southall
25 Newhaven v Chichester City or Canterbury City
26 Sutton Common Rovers v Corinthian
27 Horsham YMCA v Buckland Athletic
28 Cullompton Rangers or Bemerton Heath Harlequins v Hartley Wintney or Melksham Town
29 Team Solent v Bodmin Town
30 Brimscombe & Thrupp or Bradford Town v Torpoint Athletic
31 Bristol Manor Farm v Thatcham Town
32 Exmouth v Blackfield & Langley