FA Vase preview: United have tough task ahead against Crowborough

Eastbourne United boss Tobi Hutchinson is aware of the big task ahead of his side on Saturday as they take on Crowborough Athletic in the FA Vase.

United lost to SCFL Premier leaders Shoreham 4-3 on Saturday before the exited the Sussex Senior Cup on Tuesday, losing 4-0 at Horsham YM.

United have to pick themselves up now as they get ready for the FA Vase clash with the Southern Counties East Premier Division side.

Hutchinson said: “I can’t imagine there’s a side in the vase that have as big a budget as Crowborough do so it’s probably the toughest draw we could get. I’ll be looking for a reaction. If Tuesday hurt a single player of mine like it hurt me I’d expect us to be better.

“There will be changes because individually and as a team we have become the one thing we’ve earned about all season - which is complacent.

“Some individuals will get a much needed kick up the back side and a reminder that without hard work talent means nothing. We have too many players that love it when things are going well and were full of beans last month. All of a sudden I start finding out who’s got the heart to be successful.”

And Hutchinson revealed David Smart has stopped playing football.

He said: “David unfortunately was perfectly happy in a side that had limited expectations but unfortunately this season there’s a little more pressure and a far higher expectation level and I don’t think he enjoyed that which is a shame as I don’t think in 18 months I’ve ever left him out the starting line up which tells you everything about how good a player I felt he could’ve been.”

On Saturday, Hutchinson is missing Scott Chamberlain (holiday), Steve Dallaway (injured) and Tyler O’Callaghan (injured). Danny Andrews is doubtful and Jamie Salvage has a broken arm.

