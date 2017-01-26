FA put forward proposal for Sussex step 7 shake-up

The Football Association have put forward plans to have two step 7 divisions in Sussex in time for the 2018/19 season.

Following an FA Council meeting at Wembley yesterday, proposals have been put in place to have both East and West Divisions for what is currently Southern Combination League Division 2.

Should the new structure take shape, the Southern Combination League would provide the West Division, while an East Division would would fall into the hands of the Mid Sussex League.

The next step is now consultation with the relevant league and committees.

SCFL chairman Steve Nealgrove said: "We are fully aware of the proposal by The FA Leagues Committee and will be giving our response to the plans in due course."

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.