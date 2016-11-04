FA Cup preview: Braintree Town v Eastbourne Borough

Eastbourne Borough are preparing for the FA Cup first round for the fifth time in their history.

And this is the first time Tommy Widdrington has led his men to this round. Here's our in depth look into the tie.

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.