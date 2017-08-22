Worrall’s late strike is a boost for Borough

It is a long, long road to Truro City – and an even longer road back unless you have something to show. But after 88 minutes of stalemate, Ryan Worrall’s late goal seized the three points for Eastbourne Borough and ensured a happy trip home.

Jamie Howell’s side is taking shape and finding some decent form. After two early defeats, the Sports have now taken five points from three games, and their manager was understandably upbeat.

“Today has been a good day – it’s a very happy bus this evening!” commented the Gaffer, speaking from somewhere on the M27. “I’m delighted for all involved. Everyone has worked really hard over the past few weeks - we had to dig in at times, but this result allows us to now settle into a more relaxed rhythm of Saturday games, with some time to work on things in training. But that is for next week - today we can enjoy the success.”

The Sports had travelled on Friday, staying in Plymouth overnight, and it was the first real chance for this newly-assembled squad to get some bonding time. Gary Charman and Will Hendon were sidelined after their Hampton red cards, but player-coach Ian Simpemba returned to produce a superb performance, at the heart of a Borough defence which withstood some battering spells from the home side.