Widdrington: ‘Romain was on the bench because...I said so’

‘I pick the team’ was Tommy Widdrington’s sharp response to question marks over his selection for their midweek win against Concord Rangers.

Some fans were baffled to see in-form striker Elliott Romain on the bench ahead of their home match on Tuesday.

On his last outing at Priory Lane, against Hemel Hempstead, Romain netted one of the most clinical hat-trick witnessed by home supporters in recent seasons.

The former Lewes striker followed that with another goal in last Saturday’s 3-1 loss at Gosport Borough.

“I pick the team,” bristled Widdrington. “I have three great strikers here at my disposal and neither of them will start every match. It is about keeping them fresh and making sure we get the best from each game. Elliott is all about pace and getting in behind. I know how Concord line-up, they sit deep, they are stubborn so-and-sos.

“I just felt we needed to play in front of them a bit more and Nat (Pinney) and Jamie (Taylor) were better suited for that. I spoke to Elliott and he knows, that’s all that matters. I know supporters have their views and comments but that’s all part of it.

“At the end of the day we got the result we deserved and now I have to pick a team that I feel can win the game for the for the next challenge - that’s my job.” The next challenge for Widdrington’s side will be away at Hungerford.

Borough are yet to record a victory on the road - having lost at Hampton and at Gosport - and they are determined to put that right on Saturday.

“Hungerford are much like Hampton. They are riding the crest of wave and it’s up to us to surf that wave and come out the other side with three points. We have won both at home and lost both away. Our performances have not been too bad but we have been let down by individual errors. Obviously we have to cut that out. But we are not a million miles away from where we want to be.” Mark Hughes is doubtful after taking a whack against Concord while there could be a place for new recruit Alex Smith who impressed for 60 minutes against Concord. As for who plays up front - well that’s anyone’s guess but one man’s choice!