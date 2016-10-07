Taylor returns and hopes to make a splash in Bath

Eastbourne Borough will be boosted by the return of Jamie Taylor as they return to league action at Bath City tomorrow.

Striker Taylor has been sidlelined for the last month with a hamstring injury but has been given the green light to face The Romans at Twerton Park.

Widdrington said, “We didn’t need Jamie at Hadley and that gave him another match to get fit. He will certainly be in contention and we’ll look to get him some minutes on the pitch. Jamie adds to our attacking options and gives us something different to what we have already.”

Bath, who are eighth in the National League South table, will look to hit back from their midweek FA Cup disappointment as they were knocked out on penalties by lowly Potters Bar.

Widdrington added, “They will be smarting from that so I’m sure their manager will be expecting a reaction from his players. We always know Bath is a difficult place to go but we can go there with confidence. We had a good result against Hadley and hopefully we can build on that.”

Borough will be without loanees Shaun Cooper and Craig McAllister who both returned to their parent club Sutton United. Cooper, who had been injured, impressed during his spell at Priory Lane and will look to force his way back into first team contention at Sutton.

Widdrington added, “It’s where the loan system can work for both parties. We got the use of two very good and professional players for a period of time and now they go back and will try to do their best for the club.

“We wish them well and thank them for their time with us.”

Borough never saw the best from McAllister but thankfully their strikers are in fine fettle and Taylor’s return will bolster an already lively looking attack.

Elliott Romain was a real handful at Hadley and deservedly got his goal while Nat Pinney also looks back to his goal scoring best.

Borough have no match in midweek and will be on the road next Saturday in the FA Cup at Aldershot.