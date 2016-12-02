Stern test for Borough at league highflyers St Albans

Eastbourne Borough manager Tommy Widdrington believes his players will rise to challenge of facing one of the leading teams in the National League South this season.

Borough, who are 10th in the table, travel to second placed St Albans tomorrow (Saturday) knowing victory would put them into the play-off mix as they approach the crunch festive period.

Widdrington’s men have lost just once in their last six league matches including victories against Margate, Wealdstone and Bishop Stortford plus creditable draws on the road at far-flung Truro and Bath - the loss was the disappointing 4-3 home defeat to Weston-Super-Mare.

“We have shown we can perform well on the road this season,” Widdrington said. “We had our hiccup in the FA Cup at Braintree but aside from that I have been fairly pleased with our performances on the road.

“These are the games you look forward to. St Albans have had a great start to the season and it’s a good challenge for us to go there and see if we can upset them.

“They have scored plenty of goals and there have only been three matches this season where we haven’t hit the net. It’s shaping up to be a good game.”

Borough were due to play Leiston on Tuesday night at Priory Lane in an FA Trophy replay. The Sports recorded a 1-1 draw at Victory Road last Saturday but their hopes of completing the job in midweek were dashed as the Leiston team bus was caught in a severe traffic jam on the M25 - the match has been re-arranged for Tuesday, December 6.

Widdrington added, “It was unfortunate. Obviously we were keen to face them again while it was still fresh but we will get our chance soon.”

Chris Agutter has resigned from his post as Academy manager. He remains contracted to the club for the rest of December in order to conduct a handover.

A club statement read, “The club remain committed to providing a high quality coaching and football education to current and future academy players. In the interim Chris’ duties will be assumed by first team manager Tommy Widdrington.”

The Club would like to express their appreciation for the work Chris has done during his tenure and to wish him well in the future.