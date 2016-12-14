Pinney double helps Borough sink brave Chichester in Senior Cup

Eastbourne Borough progressed to the fourth round of the Sussex Senior Cup thanks to a narrow 2-1 triumph against a resolute Chichester City.

Chichester operate three divisions below Borough in the Southern Combination Premier and it required a second half moment of magic from home striker Nat Pinney to see-off Mile Rutherford’s men.

Borough currently sit mid table in the Conference South and are the holders of this cup.

Chichester began with confidence and were perhaps the brighter of the two teams in the opening exchanges.

Scott Jones had an early chance to put the visitors ahead before Ellis Martin saw a free kick narrowly go past the post.

As the game went on, Borough started to take control and the front line of Borough consisting of Tom Murphy and Pinney started to cause problems for the Chichester defence.

Pinney then got on the end of a through ball on 20 minutes and finished well past Ant Ender to put the hosts 1-0 up.

Borough finished the half the better team having created a few very good chances which they failed to put away - visiting keeper Ender made a very good one on one save just before half time.

Chichester began the second half well and the energy of Scott Jones up front caused problems for the hosts.

Jones’ work rate was rewarded on the 70th minute thanks to his cool finish from a Dan Hegarty through ball.

Chi were back in the game but the impressive Pinney saved Borough’s blushes.

He picked the ball up on the edge of the Chichester area and finished well with his right foot past Ender to secure the win in the 83rd minute.

Eastbourne Borough: Horlock, Hare, Smith (Romain, 59), Baptista, O’Reilly, Khinda-John, Stone, Worrall, Pinney, Murphy (Simpemba, 67), Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Att: 164