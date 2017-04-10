Matt Crabb: Jamie Howell would be a ‘perfect fit’ for Eastbourne Borough

Priory Lane legend Matt Crabb would like to see Jamie Howell appointed as the new manager at Eastbourne Borough.

Howell is currently in charge of Ryman Premier League leaders Bognor Regis Town.

Crabb said, “If he applied for the job I would snap up Jamie Howell. I think he would be a great fit for Eastbourne Borough. He has proven at Bognor that he can work on a budget and bring the best out of players.

“His teams are always challenging at the top end and they seem to play football in the right way.

“His circumstances are slightly different as Bognor have a great chance of automatic promotion. But as someone who cares about the Borough, I would like to see him get a chance.”

Crabb also mentioned Lewes manager Darren Freeman and Eastbourne based boss Steve King as potential candidates for the Priory Lane hotseat.

“I’m sure Steve King’s CV was first on the door mat! He has pedigree and he has proven himself at that level. Whether or not this is the right time for him I don’t know.

“Borough work to budgets and if someone like Steve King arrived then he would only be able to work within the budget provided.”

Howell, a former Arsenal trainee, took over as manager at Bognor in 2010 and guided Bognor to promotion to the Ryman Premier in 2012 via the play-offs.

They have twice reached the play-offs in the Premier and Howell has also steered the club to their best ever run in the FA Trophy. They reached the semi-finals - including wins against Bath City, Maidstone United, Altrincham, Sutton United and Torquay United. But hopes of an appearance at Wembley Stadium were dashed when they were narrowly defeated in the semi-final by Grimsby Town.

Crabb added, “I think Borough need to go back to basics. And for me that’s building a core of Sussex players and move away from day time training.

“Day time training is fine if your are a full-time club but the reality is Borough are not. It limits the players you can bring in. It’s either youngsters released from academies or old pros at the end of their careers.

“In my opinion, as a club, they are not ready to make the next step up. And that’s why I think Jamie would be the perfect fit. With him they would have a bright, young manager who they can work with and develop local talent and talent from around Sussex.”