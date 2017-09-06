Jamie Taylor is double tops for Borough once again

ByKen McEwan

JAMIE Taylor was the two-goal hero for the second time in three days as Eastbourne Borough stormed to their third back-to-back win against a never-say-die Concord side at Priory Lane on Tuesday night

With their unbeaten run up to seven games, The Sports now find themselves within a point of the National League South play-off places and will go to third-placed St Alban’s tomorrow brimful of confidence.

With the visitors defending in numbers, it was anything but easy for Jamie Howell’s men early on as they battled to get that all-important first goal.

It finally came in the 25th minute when a fine run by impressive Maidstone loanee Harley Willard ended with a pass to Nat Pinney followed by a flick to Charlie Harris whose low drive from the edge of the area ended in the corner of the net.

With the home frustration over, Taylor doubled the advantage four minutes later when his spectacular effort from all of 30 yards thundered into the top corner of the net. If the Match of the Day cameras had been around, it would surely have been a candidate for goal of the season!

But if Borough thought they were in for a second half cruise they were much mistaken. With Ian Simpemba on for Gary Charman who had earlier been shown a yellow card for handball, the visitors threw everything bar the kitchen sink at the startled Sports.

The always dangerous Stephen Cawley’s shot was beaten away by keeper Bailey Vose as the visitors forced two corners in as many minutes and when Cawley finally did get the ball into the net, the assistant’s flag was up for offside.

Nobody could deny that The Beachboys deserved a goal and it came in the 53rd minute when Cawley’s dash between two defenders ended with a superb finish.

At 2-1 the visitors were right back in the game and the earlier confidence of the home supporters was replaced by worried frowns. Was Borough going to throw away a two-goal lead?

The answer to that question was answered in no uncertain terms by that man Taylor who showed his natural soccer skill by controlling a long clearance from Bailey before turning and firing home from an angle on the right to send disbelieving Concord down to earth with a bang.

And Taylor was just inches away from what would have been a deserved hat-trick when another crashing drive thundered off the angle between bar and post.

Man of the Match? Never was there an easier decision.

Eastbourne: Vose 7, Khinda-John 7, McCallum 7, Wills 8, Charman 6 (Simpemba (45min – 6), Drage 7, Willard 8, Torres 7, Pinney 6 (Odubade 64min 6), Taylor 9, Harris 8 (Worrall 78min 6). Unused subs: Redwood, Horlock.

MoM: Jamie Taylor: in a class of his own.

Referee: Aji Ajibola.

Att: 436