Jamie Howell: Good players are hard to come by, this is not championship manager

Jamie Howell has seen signs of improvement but insists his team are a ‘million miles’ from where he wants to be.

After two defeats from their first two matches, Borough steadied the ship with a draw at Hampton and Richmond last Saturday followed by Tuesday’s 0-0 stalemate with Welling United at Priory Lane.

Ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Truro, Howell said, “Two points from four is not ideal. Things have gone against us but I’m not one to make excuses.

“People might see four red cards and think we are a team of thugs. That’s not the case, we have been stupid and naive but we are learning. I have seen good signs but we are still a million miles away.”

Gary Charman and Will Hendon are suspended for Truro while Kiran-Khinda Johh, Ian Simpemba and Jamie Taylor return.

Howell hopes to bring in reinforcements but any new signings are unlikely to arrive in time for the long trip west.

“I have a few irons in the fire but it can be very difficult. We haven’t started as well as we would have liked but that doesn’t mean you can go out and bring in this person and that person.

“We have not got bundles and we have to be prudent. We know we need to get results in the short term but any new signings have to benefit the club long term.

“Good players are hard to come by. This is not championship manager, this is real life.

“Good players cost and they also also have to pass a lot of clubs before they reach the south coast. We are trying. I don’t think we’ll have anyone new for Truro but hopefully in the next week or so.”

It’s a 650 mile round trip to Truro but Howell is looking to make the most of the journey west.

“It has come at a good time I guess. We are a new team and still getting to know each other. It’s a long trip down to Truro and hopefully it will give the lads a good chance to gel and get to know each other.

“We are expecting a tough match down there but we know we are capable of putting in a good performance and getting a positive result.”