Hare looks to put injury nightmare behind him

Eastbourne Borough defender Josh Hare admits his main aim is enjoy his football this season after injury forced him out of the professional game.

Hare was one of the star performers during Borough’s 4-0 home victory against Oxford City last Saturday.

Hare joined the Sports on loan in 2012 and arrived for a second stint for the 2014-15 season. He returned to parent club Gillingham and went into the first team. He played against Crew at the Alexandra stadium but in a development game just two days later Hare ruptured his knee ligament.

Hare said: A couple of weeks after my spell down here I was playing in the first team at Gillingham. Unfortunately after that I got injured. That brought me back down to Eastbourne but this is platform for me to get me back to where I want to be. It was tough coming out the football game especially when I felt like I had just started putting my foot in the door. It was an injury that took a year out of my football career.”

Hare was looking for a route back into football and had the option to join his father Darren who is boss at Hastings United.

Hare added: “My dad has taken over at Hastings. It was touch and go whether I went down there and joined him. I came to Eastbourne and loved my time down here so it was a no-brainer to link up with Tommy again and come back.”

The youngster is keen to impress this season to advance his career but more than anything he just wants to be injury free.

“I just want to get myself a whole season. I have not had a proper season since I was 19 and that’s a bit sad. I want to do well with it. I can’t see why this team can’t do well in this league.”