Four in four for Eastbourne Borough’s marathon man Colin

By Derren Howard

Colin Hayes said he took inspiration from his brave niece Olivia Hayes as he completed four half-marathons in four days.

Colin, who has been cheering on Borough at the Lane for 15 years, completed the challenge to raise funds for the Polegate-based Children With Cancer charity.

Olivia, 9, was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare form of cancer, when she was five years-old. The bravery of Olivia, who has since been cancer free for three years, and the support the family received from Children With Cancer inspired Colin to raise funds. His first half from Hastings Pier to Eastbourne Borough FC was completed last Thursday. On Friday he went from Polegate to Horsebridge via the Cuckoo Trail and Saturday saw him loop around Eastbourne and Pevensey and arrive in time at Priory Lane to watch his team beat Oxford City 2-0. His final run was on Sunday at the Barns Green half-marathon.

Colin said, “The last one at Barns was tough. The legs had gone but there was no way I was going to give in. I thought about Olivia and how brave she’d been and I just had to keep going.”

So far Colin has raised £832.76

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/4in4forcwcf