Former Crystal Palace striker Pinney departs Eastbourne Borough

Striker Nathaniel Pinney has left Eastbourne Borough due to a lack of first team football this season.

Pinney, 26, joined Borough from Kingstonian in 2014 and scored 34 goals in 101 appearances.

The former Crystal Palace man made a goal scoring debut for Borough in a 3–2 defeat to Chelmsford City on 13 December 2014.

He then made his home debut a week later against league leaders Boreham Wood as a 86th-minute substitute, scoring Borough’s fourth goal in a 4–1 win.

He divided opinion among the fans at first but his eye for a goal saw him voted player of the year as he finished as top scorer for the 2015–16 season.

He also scored the only goal in the final of the 2015-16 Sussex Senior Cup, winning the cup for Eastbourne Borough.

The club said, “Eastbourne Borough FC can advise that Nathaniel Pinney has left Priory Lane by mutual agreement.

“Both parties believed that due to his wish to play more regular first team football, and his limited chances at Priory Lane, it was agreed that he should seek opportunities elsewhere.

“The club are grateful for his efforts whilst at the club and wish ‘Pins’ all the best in his future career away from the club.”