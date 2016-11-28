FA Trophy Leiston v Borough: A tale of two late penalties forces replay

Eastbourne Borough and Leiston will do battle once more following a 1-1 draw in the FA Trophy third qualifying round.

It was a tight encounter in Suffolk against the Ryman Premier highflyers and a penalty for each team will see them replay at Priory Lane on Tuesday night (7.45pm).

The game looked to be heading towards a stalemate when in the 87th minute a loss of concentration from the home defence saw Borough’s livewire striker Elliot Romain brought down in the box by Jacob Marsden after he was sold short by a poor back pass. The penalty was then expertly converted by Nathaniel Pinney to put the visitors ahead with just minutes to go.

However, there was another twist in this FA Trophy tale when Regan Pelling made a brilliant run into the box - he went down and a penalty was awarded. Jack Ainsley stepped up to take the spot kick and calmly converted, placing his penalty into the bottom right hand corner of the net to draw the scores level again.

Borough boss Tommy Widdrington said, “The moment the tie came out of the hat, we were prepared for a tough trip,” commented Sports boss Tommy Widdrington after the game. “Leiston are pace-setters in the Ryman Premier, and we knew that they would fancy upsetting us.

“It was an even game and either side could have nicked it, but I was very satisfied with our performance.

“Our number one rule in cup competitions is to be in the hat on Monday morning, and if that means a replay, so be it. We are now at home and Leiston will be facing a long trek down to the South Coast, but it is not a given. If we are on our game we will win it.”

Leiston: Marsden, Brown, Dunbar, Ainsley, Jefford, Hutchings, Lawrence, Heath, Blake, Finch (Francis 66 mins), Brothers (Pelling 81 mins). Subs not used - Saker, Ottley-Gooch and Potter.

Eastbourne Borough: Horlock, Hare, Smith (Tate 75 mins) , Hughes, Simpemba, O’Reilly, Stone, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Murphy (Pinney 70 mins), Romain, Worrall (Baptista 63 mins). Subs not used - Street and Fellpath.

Borough’s scheduled Sussex Senior Cup game verus Chichester City has been re-arranged due to the replay - a date will be confirmed.