FA Cup: Pinney at the double as Borough finally break Hadley’s resistance

Eastbourne Borough progressed to the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup as they fought back to win 4-1 at Hadley FC on Wednesday night.

Tommy Widdrington’s side progressed at the second time of asking following a hard fought 0-0 draw at Priory Lane last Saturday. They banked the £7,500 prize money and next up will be a tricky trip to National League Premier outfit Aldershot.

Borough fell behind against Hadley in a match played at nearby Potter’s Bar to an excellent 25 yard volley from Ivan Machado.

The Sports restored parity just three minutes later when Elliott Romian was upended in the box and Nat Pinney fired home the resultant spot kick. Pinney added his second just before the interval when Brian Dutton nodded down an inswinging corner and Pinney was on hand to poke in from close range.

Hadley had a chance to level after the break but Heshan Benmansour’s low shot whistled just wide of Louis Carey’s post.

That was as good as it got for Micky Hazard’s side who compete in step five of the national league pyramid.

Their brave resistance was finally broken on 74 minutes when Gavin McCallum finished well after good work from Romian.

Borough added a fourth as substitute Josh Street teed-up Romian to seal Borough’s progress and finally put to bed what proved to be a difficult cup tie for Widdrington’s men.

Borough: Carey, Hare, O’Reilley,Hughes, Kinda John, Dutton, Baptista, Worral, Pinney, Romain, McCallum.