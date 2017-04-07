Eastbourne Borough manager Tommy Widdrington resigns

Eastbourne Borough manager Tommy Widdrington has resigned as manager of Eastbourne Borough.

Widdrington joined the club as manager in 2012 following the sacking of previous management duo Garry Wilson and Nick Greenwood.

Widdrington ensured the club maintained their National League status and has guided the club to midtable finishes during his tenure.

Widdrington also won the Sussex Senior Cup with Eastbourne Borough at the AMEX Stadium in 2016.

Widdrington said, “It has been an honour and a privilege to have worked as the ‘Gaffa’ at Eastbourne Borough FC over the last five years.

“Firstly under Len Smith whom I’m ever grateful to, for giving me the opportunity to manage The Boro. At the time he, Mick Grimer and Mike Spooner, who has been a particularly helpful on all levels, were the trilogy under which I worked and more recently John Bonar, Lee Peskett and Paul Maynard have continued the progress of the club both on and off the field of play.

“Like in any business some relationships haven’t always run smoothly but I can honestly say that those with the primary interest of improving the fortunes of the club before themselves, at any level, will certainly remain on my Christmas card list.

“There are (literally) too many people to thank but personally I ‘d like to mention my support staff , both paid and voluntary, Hugo, Shaun, Noddy (Neil), James ,Damo and Louis (the kit managers!).

Lastly to each and every player that wears the Borough badge I thank you for your efforts fellas and hope you fulfil your individual and collective ambitions.

“The club has made great strides and I genuinely hope will continue to do so and I sincerely wish everyone associated with EBFC all the very best for the future.

Chairman John Bonar said, “Eastbourne Borough Football Club would like to place on record their thanks for Tommy’s efforts whilst in the hot seat at Priory Lane following the departure of Garry Wilson. Tommy stabilised the football side of the club, and prevented further relegations that often mark demotion from the National League Premier Division.

He has also made significant changes to the ‘behind the scenes’ structures at the club, bringing his knowledge and experience from a lifetime in the professional game to bear in these areas.

“He can leave the club with his head held high after not just helping to stabilise the club but also delivering some memorable cup wins and of course the silverware of the Sussex Senior Cup.

“When I first took over as football chairman, Tommy was described to me as a Marmite type of person. All I can say is that I suppose I must like Marmite and I wish him well with his new opportunity.”