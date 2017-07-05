Eastbourne Borough 2017-18 fixtures: A score to settle in their first match

Eastbourne Borough have a score to settle on the opening day of the new National South season, Saturday, August 5 - when they welcome relegated Braintree Town.

It was at Braintree last November that the Sports suffered one of the heaviest defeats in the club’s history - surrendering 7-0 in the First Round Proper of the FA Cup.

They follow the Braintree opener with two difficult away games - to freshly promoted and high-spending Havant and Waterlooville, and then to one of last season’s play-off contenders Hampton and Richmond. Christmas and New Year pairs Boro’ with Whitehawk, while the encounters with Jamie’s former club Bognor Regis Town are August and April Bank Holiday Mondays, respectively away and home.

August

Sat 5: Braintree (h)

Tue 8: Havant & W’looville (a)

Sat 12: Hampton and R (a)

Tue 15: Welling United (h)

Sat 19: Truro City (a)

Sat 26: Wealdstone (h)

Mon 28: Bognor Regis (a)

September

Sat 2: Chippenham (h)

Tue 5: Concord Rangers (h)

Sat 9: St Albans City (a)

Tue 12: Dartford (a)

Sat 16: Emirates FA Cup 2Q

Sat 23: Oxford City (h)

October

Sat 7: Chelmsford City (a)

Sat 14: Hemel Hempstead (h)

Sat 21: East Thurrock Utd (h)

Sat 28: Hungerford Town (a)

November

Sat 4: Poole Town (h)

Sat 11: Weston-S-Mare (a)

Sat 18: Bath City (h)

Sat 25: Buildbase FA Trophy

December

Sat 2: Gloucester City (a)

Sat 9: Braintree Town (a)

Sat 23: Havant & W’ville (h)

Tue 26: Whitehawk (a)

January

Mon 1: Whitehawk (h)

Jan 6: Welling United (a)

Sat 13: Hampton & R (a)

Sat 20: St. Albans City (h)

Sat 27: Concord Rangers (a)

February

Sat 3: Hungerford Town (h)

Sat 10: East Thurrock Utd (a)

Sat 17: Poole Town (a)

Sat 24: Weston-S-Mare (h)

March

Sat 3: Bath City (a)

Sat 10: Gloucester City (h)

Sat 17: Wealdstone (a)

Sat 24: Truro City (h)

Sat 31: Chippenham (a)

April

Mon 2: Bognor Regis (h)

Sat 7: Oxford City (a)

Sat 14: Dartford (h)

Sat 21: Hemel Hempstead Town (a)

Sat 28: Chelmsford City (a)

Fixtures are subject to change.

Compiled in association with Atos.