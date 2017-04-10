Coventry City role for ex-Borough boss Widdrington

Tommy Widdrington has been appointed head of recruitment at Coventry City.

Widdrington, who resigned as Eastbourne Borough manager last Friday, will join Coventry with immediate effect.

The Sky Blues are currently bottom of League One and are set to start the 2017-18 season in League Two.

Earlier this month, manager Mark Robins led Coventry to a Checkatrade Trophy final victory over Oxford at Wembley.

Coventry Chairman, Tim Fisher said: “We’ve bought Tommy in to be the cornerstone of a new recruitment process. As a club, we have identified player recruitment as a weakness, and want to put a robust structure in place to ensure we address this shortfall.

“Tommy brings a healthy amount of knowledge and experience, and will be leading a team of scouts to ensure we source players who are right for this football club.”

Coventry manager, Mark Robins said: “Tommy has come on board as part of the club’s need to develop a strategic recruitment department, which will be taking shape over the coming weeks.

“This appointment is the first step in that process, and I’m pleased to have the experience of Tommy to lead the department.”

Widdrington, 45, joined Eastbourne Borough as manager in 2012 following the sacking of previous management duo Garry Wilson and Nick Greenwood.

The former Southampton midfielder maintained their National League South status and since guided them midtable finishes during his tenure.

Widdrington also won the Sussex Senior Cup with Eastbourne Borough at the AMEX Stadium in 2016.

The dugout at Priory Lane is regarded as one of the safest seats in English football as the club look to appoint only their fifth manager in 34 years.

Borough are said to have received a dozen applications for the vacant position so far. Hugo Langton will take temporary charge until the end of the season and is also expected to apply for the position on a permanent basis.

Former Lewes and Whitehawk boss Steve King, who lives in Eastbourne, has also been linked to the role as has Bognor Regis manager Jamie Howell.

Chairman John Bonar said, “We have got a good reputation of backing the manager - we won’t rush anything.”