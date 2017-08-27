Boss Howell uncertain of a warm welcome at Bognor

By Derren Howard

Jamie Howell admits he’s unsure how the Bognor Regis fans will respond when he returns to Nyewood Lane with Eastbourne Borough on Bank Holiday Monday.

Howell played for Bognor for 10 years and made 426 appearances for the club. As a manager he guided the Rocks to promotion to the National League South, before joining Eastbourne Borough ahead of the 2017-18 season.

“You never really know how they will react. You obviously hope it will be in a good way but it is what it is. These things happen in football and I’m now at Eastbourne Borough and will be giving it my all to get the three points on the day.

“Obviously I spent a long time at Bognor, we had some good times and enjoyed some success. But I felt the time was right to move on.”

Bognor have made a solid start to life in the National South following their promotion from the Ryman Premier. They have won twice, including a 6-2 home triumph against Whitehawk, and drawn three.

Ahead of Saturday’s fixtures, they are sixth in the table and have scored an impressive 15 goals so far this campaign.

“It’ll be a competitive match, that’s for sure but it’s one I and the lads are looking forward to,” added Howell.