Borough swoop for Sutton duo McAllister and Cooper

Eastbourne Borough have signed experienced duo Craig McAllister and Shaun Cooper on a months loan from National League Premier Division side Sutton United.

Both will go in the first squad and are available for today’s league clash agaginst Oxford City at Priory Lane.

Manager Tommy Widdrington said, “When players of this calibre become available and we have a couple of knocks it makes sense to strengthen our squad as the games continue to come thick and fast.

“The fact they are both available to feature for us in the FA Cup is also a huge plus.”

McAllister is a striker with a long league and non-league pedigree having played for (amongst others) Eastleigh, Stevenage Borough, Oxford United, Rotherham, Luton and in Sussex for Crawley Town.

Cooper has also plied his trade in the league and non-league divisions. The defender started at Portsmouth before pulling on the shirts of several clubs including Orient, Bournemouth, Torquay and also Crawley Town.

A centre back who can also play in midfield his performances have previously earned him the Sutton United Players Player of the Year award.