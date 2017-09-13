Borough’s unbeaten run ends as Dartford go top of the table

Eastbourne Borough’s unbeaten run of eight matches came to an end as they went down 4-2 at early season pace-setters Dartford on Tuesday night.

Borough started brightly but the hosts took the lead against the run of play with a low drive from Alex Brown.

Jamie Howell’s men responded well and fashioned two half chances both of which were blocked by the home side. On the hour Dartford doubled their lead. A right wing corner was headed home far too easily at the back post by Alfie Pavey.

Just four minutes later it was 3-0 and the game appeared out of sight as Elliot Bradbrook nodded home from a freekick.

The Sports made changes and it sparked some life into Borough. With seven minutes left on the clock Jamie Taylor created space on the edge of the box and fired home to give the Sports a glimmer of hope. However on 87 minutes Thomas Murphy put the game beyond any doubt.

Dartford, who have lost just once this season, top the table on 22 points from 11 matches. Borough are 10th in the National League South, with 16 points from 11.

On Saturday they turn their attentions to the FA Cup as they welcome Carshalton to Priory Lane (kick-off 3pm)