Borough battle to stalemate with Welling at Priory Lane

By Ken McEwan

Eastbourne Borough are still seeking their first win of the season, but at least they kept 11 men on the field on Tuesday night which was something of an accomplishment after four red cards in their opening three games.

The only fear of adding to that awful tally came when Gary Charman was shown a half yellow card for an over-zealous challenge, but he was rapidly replaced by Ian Simpemba, to rule out any fear of a second misdemeanour.

Both teams began and ended the 90 minutes with identical records which must have created a certain amount of frustration for new Borough boss Jamie Howell and Welling assistant manager Hugo Langton on his return to Priory Lane after occupying a similar post with The Sports last season.

There were chances at both ends, but the cutting edge was missing with Nat Pinney going closest when he headed a fine cross from Sergio Torres against the bar in the 64th minute with the goal at his mercy.

There were howls for a Borough penalty in the 17th minute when Pinney was robbed from behind by Ben Jefford, but referee Ryan Atkin ruled that the defender had played the ball and Welling breathed again.

Both the hard-working Yemi Odubade and Pinney were blocked by last-gasp challenges as they threatened to burst through and a superb 30-yarder from Charlie Harris fizzed past the post, one of several commendable efforts from the new signing who could well become a firm favourite at Priory Lane this season.

Overall, Borough had more possession, but their build-ups were often too predictable and as the game progressed the prospect of a goalless draw became more and more predictable.

But there was no shortage of effort. Odubade was inches off target before seeing another shot fly off the roof of the net while at the other end a glancing header from Tom Bradbrook scraped the post.

At the end of it all, a draw was probably the right result with both teams hoping that the best is yet to come.

MoM: Charlie Harris.

Att: 521