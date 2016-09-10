Boro’ to cool off in Poole after week of high drama

Paul Scholes said this week that non-league football is more interesting than the Premiership - after the last seven days at Priory Lane, Eastbourne Borough fans would probably agree.

The previous week saw Borough announce two star signings and then blast four goals beyond a shell-shocked Oxford City at Priory Lane last Saturday.

League leaders Maidenhead arrived on Tuesday night and another high-quality game delivered more well-taken goals during a rip-roaring 2-1 loss that included dubious penalties and a controversial sending off.

In amongst all that, star striker Elliott Romain had the red card he received at East Thurrock two weeks ago rescinded, summer signing Ioannis Varouxakis left to join rivals Bishop’s Stortford and finally Tommy Widdrington’s men were handed a home draw against Ryman Premier strugglers Met Police in the second qualifying round of the FA Cup.

“Yeah, it’s been a bit of a week,” said Borough boss Widdrington. “Points wise perhaps we didn’t get quite what we deserved but overall I have to be very pleased with the performances from the lads.”

New arrivals from Sutton United Shaun Cooper and Craig McAllister have bedded in seamlessly with Cooper gelling nicely in midfield alongside Mark Hughes - who netted twice against Oxford.

“Widdrington added, “Without wishing to praise him too highly, Shaun has performed very well. It has meant Ryan (Worrall) has had to step down but I’m sure he will be chomping at the bit to get back in the side.

“Craig isn’t quite at the stage where he can give us a full 90 but again he certainly gives us another option - competition for places up front is fierce.”

McAllister has arrived at the right time as fellow striker Jamie Taylor has a hamstring problem and could be a doubt for Saturday’s trip to Poole. Romain is however raring to go after the FA overturned his harsh red at East Thurrock.

“Common sense prevailed in the end. On the day the decision probably cost us two points but it would have been worse had we lost Elliott for another three matches.” Tables: pages 92 & 93