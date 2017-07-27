Boro’ boost strike force as former favourite returns

Eastbourne Borough manager Jamie Howell expressed his delight with the signing of striker Yemi Odubade.

Howell initially thought he’d missed out on the pacey forward who became an instant crowd favourite for Borough in the 2005-06 season. However, Odubade (pictured right) declined an offer from Torquay and opted for a return to his hometown club. Howell said, “He was going to Torquay but we managed to complete the signing and we are delighted with that. Yemi brings quality and experience to the pitch but it’s also about his character and what he brings to the dressing room.

“The club and the board have been brilliant and if we can afford it then we will work hard to get the right deal done. We are working hard to get a blend of youth and experience and I think it is starting to take shape.”

Borough have lost their last two preseason matches. They were defeated 3-1 by Worthing and then narrowly lost an entertaining clash against Dagenham and Redbridge at Priory Lane on Monday. Odubade was on target for Howell’s men against the Daggers.

“Obviously we want to get in the winning habit but hopefully the fans are seeing good signs. They have been good matches for us to get under our belts. I have seen some good but I’ve also seen areas where we need to improve.”

Miguel Baptista has left Priory Lane by mutual agreement for personal reasons while Conor Henderson, who has featured in Borough’s preaseason, has opted to join Barrow.