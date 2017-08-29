Bognor return goes well for Howell as Wills nets winner

Eastbourne Borough manager Jamie Howell was delighted with three Bank Holiday Monday points against his former club Bognor Regis Town.

New signing and former Rock player, Kane Wills popped up with the crucial goal on 72 minutes after he combined well with Jamie Taylor.

Howell said, “We played some very good stuff and that is the kind of performance I was hoping to see. That is the best we have played all season and I feel it is something we can build on.

“Perhaps we are were a little to precise when we are looking for that final ball or when we are trying to get our shots off but I’m sure that will come. That comes with confidence and if we keep getting in the right areas, I’m sure that will improve too.

“For Kane to get the winner was great. He was my man of the match to be fair, I thought he excellent throughout.

“He can give you that, that’s why we wanted him and I’m delighted he delivered. I’m sure it will do his confidence the world of good.

“I’m pleased for the whole team, they deserved it and it gives us something to work on.

“From my point of view I was pleased to get that one out the way. I received a good welcome and everyone was pretty kind. I didn’t really get that much stick to be fair.

“But It was not about me, it was about getting the three points and we did that.”

Borough were excellent in the first half and were unlucky not to take the lead following first half chances from Nat Pinney, Gavin McCallum and Sergio Torres.

Borough’s on-loan keeper Bailey Vose was also on top form as he made two crucial saves during the opening exchanges of the second half.

With time running out for the Bognor, Vose was once again called upon and made a brilliant goal line stop from point blank range to ensure Borough’s recent good form continued and also ensuring Sports boss Jamie Howell had a winning return to Nyewood Lane.

Following a win at Truro and a home points aginst Wealdstone, Boorugh have picked up seven points from a possible nine in their last three matches.

The Sports are 12th in the National League South table on nine points from their seven matches. On Saturday they welcome Chippenham Town to Priory Lane.

Borough: Vose, Hendon, Redwood, Wills, Simpemba, Khinda-John, McCallum, Torres, Pinney (Street, 76), Taylor (Ransome, 86), Worrall (Harris, 60)

Mom: Kane Wills

Att: 916