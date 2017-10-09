A game of two havles in Chelmsford? Not half

By Kevin Anderson

A dream first half, and a nightmare finale. Eastbourne Borough saw a 2-0 lead blown away at Chelmsford City on Saturday, as the home side powered in five second-half goals.

Borough had expected a tough trip to one of the league’s front-runners, and City were certainly worth their win. They turned around a pasty, unconvincing first-half performance with a pile-driving second 45 minutes which few, if any, National South defences would have resisted.

And yet the Sports had started so well. They had led until the 55th minute, and although City’s late goals gave the scoreline a decisive sheen, the home side led only for the last ten.

Injuries ruled out Odubade and Willard, probably Jamie Howell’s two quickest attackers, but he gave a starting shirt to Lloyd Dawes, who was a vigorous presence and notched a super goal, only fading in the final stages through shortage of recent match fitness.

The centre-back conundrum was solved by pairing Matt Drage with Ian Simpemba and slotting in Gary Charman as holding midfielder. Kane Wills moved to a less familiar right midfield role, and Leon Redwood returned with a bright display at left-back.

The Sports, far from over-awed and soon silienced the crowd. On 19 minutes Gavin McCallum, astutely switched by Jamie from left to right flank a minute earlier, swerved infield and struck a curling left-footer which beat both defence and keeper Sam Beasant, but was possibly missing the back post until Jamie Taylor darted in with his unfailing striker’s instinct and steered it into the net.

Chelmsford’s one proper shot on target in the first half came from a slicing left-wing move and was drilled by Barnard straight into Bailey Vose’s arms.

The Sports did survive three corners in quick succesion, but the next scoring chance came at the home end, just on the half-hour. Wills neatly skipped a challenge and combined with Dawes to send Taylor speeding clear, and JT’s excellent strike looked a goal all the way until Beasant pulled out a brilliant sprawling save.

Half-time approached but time added on worked to Borough’s advantage. At the hub of Borough’s midfield, Gary Charman had been influential, and his interception and pass sent Dawes racing clear past a heavy-legged central defence, round the keeper, and triumphantly netting a second goal for the Sports.

After the break, The Sports had lost McCallum to a calf injury, replaced by Will Hendon, but the slight change of shape did them no favours, and within minutes City were pressing relentlessly.

Dickson headed just wide of the left post from a long throw, and then on 54 minutes Chelmsford got the breakthrough. Dan Green’s long diagonal cross from the right touchline could have been closed down – and as it reached the goalmouth a Borough defender knocked it down, rather than away, for Anthony Church to pounce and knock ruthlessly it past Vose. Just a minute later, to a crescendo of sound from the home faithful, the Clarets were level. Braham-Barrett improbably squeezed his way in along the goalline and his lethal cross, tantalising and spinning over the defence, was met by Church’s perfect header from beyond the back post. The scores were level, but the tide was rushing in – and Borough’s defences looked as solid as a sandcastle.

Chelmsford were scenting victory. Sergio Torres produced a sensational goal-line clearance to deny Dickson. But the Clarets revival was not to be denied, and finally, on 80 minutes, they went ahead for the first time. From Green’s drilled corner, and with the aid of a blocking move in the goal area, Spillane powered in a header for 3-2.

Within seconds of the restart, substitute Nat Pinney magicked up an opening for Wills to dart in on goal, but with a big target to hit, he shot straight at Beasant: a huge turning point. It was City’s turn to defend desperately now, and Torres had two shots in succession stopped on the line – only for the home side to break away through a vast empty midfield. Hendon, covering swiftly, was grabbed from behind by Dickson and with no cover on, the ball squirted through to substitute Kudus Oneyuga, who smacked his shot past a flailing Vose for City’s fourth.

Borough’s tank was just about empty. There was a brief cameo – and almost a goal – for substitute Ryan Worrall, put through on goal by Sergio but pulled up for a handball. And then, with everyone ready to go home, Dickson curled an injury-time beauty, right-footed inside the back post. A game of two halves? Not half.

Borough: Vose; Khinda-John (Worrall 86), Simpemba, Drage, Redwood; Wills, Charman, Torres; Dawes, Taylor (Pinney 81), McCallum (Hendon 46). Unused subs: Ransom, Harris.

Referee: Will Finnie

Att: 785

Borough MoM: Gary Charman – imposing