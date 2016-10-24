County news: Attractive FA Vase ties await Sussex clubs

This lunchtime's (Monday's) draw for the second round proper threw up some attractive-looking ties for the eight Sussex clubs still involved in the FA Vase.

Four of them, in fact, will be up against each other. Lancing will host Horsham YMCA in an all-Macron Store Southern Combination Football League Premier Division clash, while Eastbourne United AFC - riding high in the same division - will host a Crowborough Athletic side lying third in the Southern Counties East Football League.

Another fascinating game will see Eastbourne Town - runners-up in the Southern Combination League last season and 9-0 winners over Tooting & Mitcham Wanderers in the first round proper on Saturday - at home to Southern Counties East League leaders Ashford United.

Chichester City will entertain a Canterbury City side lying mid-table in the Southern Counties East League top flight and Newhaven are also at home, in their case against Hellenic Football League Premier Division club Ascot United.

Haywards Heath Town will be on their travels against Bedfont Sports, who are seventh in the Combined Counties League Premier Division.

The ties will take place on Saturday November 12.