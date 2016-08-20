We weren’t at our best today – Hughton

Albion boss Chris Hughton was pleased to come away from Reading with a point as he admitted his side were not at their best this afternoon.

Reflecting on Brighton’s 2-2 draw which continued their unbeaten start to the season, Hughton said: “I think a draw was fair, we certainly weren’t at our best today and a point was probably fair because we ended up taking the lead but I thought they were better than us.

“For the levels we’ve been at for the three other games, I don’t think we reached those levels in the first half. There’s never a particular reason for that, we made a couple of changes but perhaps we didn’t have that rhythm we’ve had in our game in that first half, so in the end, I’m pleased a point.”

One plus point for Hughton was the performance of Anthony Knockaert: “He’s playing very well, certainly if I looked at the performance from us today, he’s one you could pick out and say he was on top of his game. He looks bright, sharp and like he can make something happen every time he gets the ball.”

Liam Rosenior limped off after a late challenge from Yann Kermorgant in the closing stages and Hughton said: “I don’t think it was intentional but I think it was a reckless challenge and Liam is very sore.”

