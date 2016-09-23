Stand-in skipper Baldock looking for run of matches

Stand-in skipper Sam Baldock is hoping for an extended run of matches in Brighton’s side after making his comeback on Tuesday.

Captain Baldock couldn’t prevent Albion from being dumped out of this year’s EFL Cup as they suffered a 2-1 third-round home defeat at the hands of fellow Championship outfit Reading.

The clash was Baldock’s first game back since being dismissed in Brighton’s 2-0 league defeat at Newcastle United last month.

Following his return, after extended spells out through injury and suspension, Baldock is hopeful he can become a regular starter.Speaking to seagulls.co.uk he said: “The manager thought it was an opportunity to give me an extra couple of days, so I wasn’t needed [v Burton], but hopefully I’ll be back involved at the weekend.

“We’ve got a massive squad that’s full of quality. Whatever squad the manager selects is one that he feels is capable of winning and we’ve got to respect that.

“But I’m feeling good, fit and I’m raring to go.”

Having skippered Albion in their first-round clash against Colchester United, Baldock admitted it was another proud moment to lead his side out at the Amex.

He added: “I enjoy being the captain at every opportunity I get, but we look to play with 11 captains on the pitch and play the right way.”

Albion were guilty of wasting a number of decent goalscoring opportunities against Reading but Baldock believes Brighton will turn it around as they welcome Barnsley in the league on Saturday.

He told the club website: “I don’t think there is anything too much to put it down to; we’ve got good finishers in the squad and some really good players.

“When the goals do come, I think they’ll start to flood in for us.”

