Pocognoli joins Brighton on season-long loan

Albion signed Belgium international defender Sebastien Pocognoli from West Brom on a season-long loan last night.

The 29-year-old left back adds competition to Brighton’s full-back areas, with Gaetan Bong the only recognised senior left-back in the squad, while Liam Rosenior missed the Newcastle game with the ankle injury he sustained at Reading.

Albion boss Chris Hughton said: “We are delighted to add Sebastien to our squad, as the injury to Liam has left us a little bit short of cover in both full-back positions.

“Sebastien has a vast amount of experience having played in some of the top divisions in Europe, as well as in the Champions League. He is the type of quality player we want to add to the squad, and we are looking forward to working with him.”

Pocognoli began his career in the youth team at Standard Liege before moving to Genk at the age of 15.

He made his first team debut aged just 16, and went on to make a total of 46 appearances before moving to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar. After 70 appearances and five goals for the Dutch outfit he returned to Standard Liege, where he played 98 times, scoring twice. A move to the Bundesliga followed with Hannover 96, before switching to the Premier League with West Brom in July 2014. He has made 21 appearances for the Baggies. Pocognoli has represented his country at under 16, 17, 19 and 21 levels, as well as making six appearances for Belgium in the Beijing Olympics. He has won 11 senior caps.

