Murray’s brace helps Brighton bag third straight league win

Anthony Knockaert in action for Brighton earlier this season. Picture: Phil Westlake.

Anthony Knockaert in action for Brighton earlier this season. Picture: Phil Westlake.

0
Have your say

Glenn Murray struck twice as Brighton secured a third straight Championship victory with a 2-0 home success over Barnsley this afternoon.

Component:1.7595739.1474732929, , ,$mergedBody

Back to the top of the page