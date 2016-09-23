Johnny Cantor: Every team needs a shining light like Anthony Knockaert

Anthony Knockaert in action for Albion earlier this season. Picture: Phil Westlake

Anthony Knockaert in action for Albion earlier this season. Picture: Phil Westlake

0
Have your say

We lack cutting edge. ‘ We are not ruthless enough. ‘We don’t score enough goals. These are just some of the comments that have been coming into us on The Final Whistle on BBC Sussex in the last week or so.

Component:1.7593584.1474572198, , ,$mergedBody

Back to the top of the page