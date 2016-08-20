Five things we learned from Albion’s draw at Reading

Albion drew 2-2 away to Reading this afternoon as they continued their unbeaten start in the Championship.

Here are five key points to come out of the match.

1: Still unbeaten. The sign of a good team is picking up points when not playing well and Albion were far from at their best in the first half. They improved after the break and a draw was probably the fair result, although they will have to play much better to come away from Newcastle with anything next Saturday.

2: Soft goals to concede. With David Stockdale back between the sticks, his first action of note was to pick the ball out of his net after only 90 seconds - the first goal Albion had conceded this season - when Swift’s free kick from the left-hand side of the penalty area flew straight in to the far corner. Albion boss Chris Hughton would also have been disappointed with the second, when McShane was unmarked to fire home.

3: Key man. Knockaert was again outstanding for Albion and was by far their best player on the day. The one criticism of his performances since he joined is he hasn’t been as influential away from home as at the Amex. Today he set up Albion’s first, scored the second and caused Reading’s defence all sorts of problems.

4: Goals in the side. Albion have scored eight in their last three league games and look a threat going forward at all times.

5: Strength in depth. After making four changes for Tuesday’s win against Rotherham, Hughton made five for today’s game. Another striker/forward player and defender will still top his wishlist before the transfer window ends.

