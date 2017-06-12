Brighton and Newcastle target Tammy Abraham breaks silence on his future

Chelsea's Tammy Abraham has spoken about his future.

Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion and vying to take the striker on loan next season.

Tammy Abraham in action against Brighton for Bristol City in April. Picture by PW Sporting Photography

"I'm not sure what I'm doing next season, if I'm coming back, going elsewhere on loan or staying at Chelsea," said the 19-year-old.

"I haven't decided yet. You have to stay open and things may come at different times but I have to dream big and that's what I'm going to be doing." Abraham is with England's Under-21s ahead of Euro 2017. "It's going to be tough, but our aim is to win and do the best we can," Abraham told the Press Association.

"I wouldn't say we're under pressure, but we are going to do our best.

"I have confidence going into it, but it's never going to be easy. Hopefully I've done enough this season to get into the team. If I have, I'll work as hard as I can.

"It's still my ambition to be at the top level, and be playing for England – especially like a competition like the World Cup.

"You know there are other players out there, but to be picked for England it shows you are doing something right. It's a good feeling. "A couple of the boys were telling me I'd get unto the Under-21s team this season, but I wasn't really thinking about it.

"I was thinking about doing as well as I could for Bristol City, and getting a spot in their side.

"Making my debut felt great. You're playing with excellent players and they make you perform well on the pitch. "They make you feel good, great service, and as soon as I went in the players made me feel welcome and I felt settled."

Abraham scored 26 goals for Championship club Bristol City last season.

Reflecting on his loan at Ashton Gate, Abraham said: "When I first came to Bristol, knowing it was Championship football, playing against experienced men, I knew it would be tough. "You'd be hard pressed to find players as tall as me at academy level, but that all changed when I came here.

"I had to adapt some parts of my game. I feel like I've learnt so much. You see how much winning and losing games matters.

"The club has given me my first chance to express myself and show what I can do. For a team to have that belief in me is amazing. "I wouldn't say it's been better than I'd been expected, but scoring goals is always what I've loved doing. "I had the right mindset as well."