Boxing derby double for Eastbourne clubs

Eastbourne is certainly the place on Boxing Day for your festive football fix. At 11am Tobi Hutchinson’s impressive Eastbourne United welcome John Lambert’s Eastbourne Town to the Oval for what is expected to be a fiercly contested local derby.

Both teams are competing at the top end of the Southern Combination Premier with United in fourth while improving Town have moved up to seventh.

United warmed up for the crunch clash with a 3-2 victory at highyflying Pagham last Saturday (above) while Eastbourne Town went down 3-2 against third placed Chichester City United.

At 3pm Tommy Widdrington’s Eastbourne Borough provide the afternoon’s entertainment as they host struggling Whitehawk.

12th placed Borough enter the derby on the back of two defeats while 17th placed Whitehawk have not won in their last five matches. Langney Wanderers make the short journey to the Crouch on Boxing Day (11am) to face Seaford Town while Hailsham visist AFC Uckfield on Tuesday, December 27 (7.45pm)