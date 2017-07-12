Walton signs long-term deal with Albion

Albion goalkeeper Christian Walton has signed a new long-term contract with the club.

The 21-year-old shot stopper, who joined Albion from his hometown club Plymouth Argyle in 2013, put pen to paper on a four-year deal earlier today.

Walton has played four times for Albion and represented England at under-19, under-20 and under-21 levels. He has made 50 senior appearances in all competitions during the past two seasons, across loan spells at Bury, Plymouth, Luton and Southend.

Brighton manager Chris Hughton said: "We are delighted Christian has committed long term to the club, as he has a very bright future ahead.

"He had two very good loan spells with Luton Town and Southend United last season, which really benefitted his ongoing development.

"Christian will also go out on loan again this season, as he is at a stage in his career where he needs to be playing regular football to continue the excellent progress he has made."

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!