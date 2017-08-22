Six things we learned from Albion's win against Barnet

Albion progressed into the third round of the Carabao Cup this evening but what did we learn from the victory?

What a moment for Tilley

Niki Maenpaa claims a cross. Picture by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography)

It took Sussex lad James Tilley just eight minutes to score for Albion's first team at the Amex.

The 19-year-old from Billingshurst made his Brighton debut at Middlesbrough as a late substitute in 2015 and his only other first-team appearance had been three minutes in a League Cup tie at Oxford last season.

He replaced Anthony Knockaert at half-time and was in the right place at the right time to drill the ball home from 12 yards after Liam Rosenior's shot was blocked on 53 minutes.

It was a moment he will never forget as he celebrated in front of the East Stand, where he was mobbed by his team-mates.

James Tilley fires home the only goal. Picture by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography)

The youngster is highly thought of at the Amex and Albion manager Chris Hughton said afterwards he's a gifted-typed player.

Chance to stake a claim

With 11 changes from Saturday, it was a chance for Albion players to stake a claim to be involved at Watford this weekend.

Despite it being a frustrating night for long periods, some players have done themselves no harm in getting into Chris Hughton's Premier League plans.

Goalkeeper Niki Maenpaa made one outstanding save and with Mathew Ryan having made a couple of mistakes so far this season, Albion have a more than able deputy keeper.

The defence were also solid enough; Liam Rosenior was captain for the game and helped set up the opening goal. You know what you're going to get from the popular full-back and he's done his chances of a Premier League start no harm.

Uwe Hunemeier and Connor Goldson were also solid at the back as the Seagulls kept their first clean sheet of the season.

Youngster James Tilley came off the bench to score and it will be an evening the 19-year-old won't forget for a while.

The victory gives the fringe players and youngsters another match to shine in the next round and the opportunity to stake a claim to be in future Albion squads.

Confidence boost

The win and reaching the third round will be a welcome confidence boost for the Seagulls squad after a tricky opening two Premier League games.

James Tilley got the only goal to fire the Seagulls through against a Barnet team who caused more than a few problems and will feel unfortunate not to have taken the game to extra-time.

Brighton will find out their opponents for the third round at 4.15am on Thursday. The draw is being made in Beijing and it's fair to say not many Albion fans will be up bright and early to find out who their team has been drawn against.

Debut time

Highly-rated Jayson Molumby made his Albion debut as he started the game in the centre of midfield with Rohan Ince.

The 18-year-old Irishman joined the Seagulls three years ago as they beat off competition from Premier League and Championship clubs for his signature.

He looked relaxed and composed on the ball in the early stages and looks to be a bright prospect for the future.

Albion could decide to send the midfielder out on loan sometime this season for him to gain more valuable first-team experience.

Czech defender Ales Mateju, who joined Albion this summer, came on at right-back at half-time and also enjoyed a solid debut. Aaron Connolly, aged just 17, also came on for his Brighton debut 15 minutes from time.

Knockaert's frustration

It was a frustrating half for Albion winger Anthony Knockaert, who was starting his first game of the season.

A pre-season injury meant last season's Championship player of the season had only been fit enough for substitute appearances in Brighton's opening Premier League games against Manchester City and Leicester.

Knockaert was angry at an early challenge and then failed to take a one-on-one opportunity after he dispossessed Ricardo Santos and got clean through on goal.

His frustration only grew in the closing stages of the first half as felt the assistant referee on the near side should have given him a free kick. With no flag coming, Knockaert berated the assistant for a good 30 seconds - even with Albion boss Chris Hughton shouting at him to get back in position.

Knockaert was booked after the half-time whistle went for the incident and he did not come out for the second half. Explaining his half-time substitution afterwards, Albion boss Hughton said: "He was getting a little bit frustrated but the plan was to always to play him for 45 minutes."

Welcome return to first-team action

Connor Goldson played his first competitive match for Albion since heart surgery in February.

The 24-year-old has played 36 matches for the club since joining from Shrewsbury in August, 2015, but was ruled out from February onwards last season after surgery on a swollen aorta.

He is a popular figure in the dressing room and with Brighton fans, who were delighted to see the defender back out wearing the blue and white stripes again.

Goldson has not been in the 18-man squad for the opening two Premier League games but did his chances of getting in the squad no harm with a solid display alongside Uwe Hunemeier.