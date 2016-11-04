Seagulls fully focused for trip to Bristol City

Brighton boss Chris Hughton wants his side to build on the momentum from last weekend’s demolition of Norwich City.

Glenn Murray’s hat-trick, coupled with efforts from Lewis Dunk and Anthony Knockaert, helped Albion cruise to a 5-0 Championship home success.

With many tipping the Canaries to be challenging for promotion this season, it was a real statement from Brighton but Hughton feels it will count for nothing should their nine-game unbeaten run end at Bristol City tomorrow.

He said: “We made sure that come Monday morning, back in for training, all our concentrations were on the upcoming game.

“You have to go about your work with respect for every opposition because Saturday at Bristol City will be every bit as hard as a home game against Norwich. We’re very focused on the next one and you have to be.”

Brighton are back in front of the Sky cameras, with Saturday’s Ashton Gate clash getting under way at 5.30pm.

Bristol City have been a surprise package for many so far this season and currently sit sixth.

However, Hughton has not been shocked and is expecting another tricky test.

He added: “I think you are never surprised by anyone in this division that starts well or has a good period. You could say the same with Huddersfield, there were signs with them last season.

“Bristol have got a very good young manager in Lee Johnson and I think he has got his team playing in a way that allows them to win football matches.”

Albion have the best defensive record in the Championship, having conceded just nine goals in 15 league matches, keeping ten clean sheets.

Once again, Solly March will be in Brighton’s provisional squad as he hopes to make a return to first-team action.

