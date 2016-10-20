PICTURE GALLERY: Albion v Preston and Wolves

Albion increased their unbeaten run to seven league games on Tuesday evening when they beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 at the Amex.

Sam Baldock scored the only goal as he netted for the third successive match. The victory followed a frustrating 2-2 draw at home to Preston North End on Saturday when the visitors scored an injury-time equaliser.

Albion are once again among the pacesetters in the Championship and currently sit third. The top two positions are occupied by Newcastle and Norwich, who were both relegated from the Premier League last season.

Brighton missed out on promotion only on goal difference last season and are currently three points behind the Toon Army and two adrift of Norwich, who they host in their next home game a week on Saturday.

Prior to that game, the Seagulls travel to lowly Wigan Athletic this Saturday.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!