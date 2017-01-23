Murray to serve one-game ban

Glenn Murray will serve a one-game ban after Albion's appeal against his red card on Friday was rejected by a FA Independent Regulatory Commission today.

Murray was dismissed during Brighton's 2-1 Championship win against Sheffield Wednesday for handling a Glenn Loovens shot, with the score 1-1.

The resulting penalty was saved by David Stockdale and Albion went on to win through a late Anthony Knockaert strike.

Albion appealed against the decision as they felt keeper Stockdale was behind Murray and would have saved the shot, while Murray was also looking to protect his face.

However, the FA Independent Regulatory Commission have rejected the club's appeal and top-scorer Murray will now miss tomorrow's home game with Cardiff City.

In a tweet, the FA said: "Glenn Murray will serve a one-match suspension after his wrongful dismissal claim was rejected by an Independent Regulatory Commission.

"The #BHAFC forward was sent off for denying an obvious goalscoring opportunity during the game against #SWFC on 20 Jan 2017."

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!