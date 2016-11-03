Midfield pair edging closer to Albion comebacks

Kazenga LuaLua and Richie Towell are both moving closer to making their Brighton returns.

The midfield pair are expected to feature for Albion’s under-23 team when they travel to Leicester City in the Premier League Cup on Saturday.

As well as the trip to Foxes, the duo could get more minutes as Albion’s young guns host Leyton Orient in the Checkatrade Trophy on Tuesday.

Long-term absentee Solly March, who was in the initial squad for last Saturday’s victory over Norwich but did not make the bench, will again be in contention for Saturday’s trip to Bristol City.

Hughton said: “Kazenga and Richie are both on their way back. Both of those will be involved in an under-23 game on Saturday and hopefully again on Tuesday.

“Although he was not on the bench, Solly March was in the squad for the last game and that will be the same again on Saturday.

“It’s really good to see Solly back because he’s been out for a long time but also Kazenga and Richie as they’ve been out for periods and they are both desperate to get back as well.”

