Liverpool legend says Brighton's defensive performances give them a great chance of staying up

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher says Brighton have a great chance of staying in the Premier League if they continue to defend as they have been.

The Seagulls have four points from five matches this season, conceding twice in the defeats to Manchester City, Leicester and Bournemouth.

Carragher feels Albion are quickly finding out the step-up in class from the Championship and, speaking to Carling In Off The Bar after the 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth, said: "It's night and day, it's completely different.

"That's the level you go up to. Brighton have lost two games against Manchester City and Bournemouth where they have defended really well, but still conceded two goals.

"It's not even a poor defensive performance where you'd maybe go and look back at the video and think about what they could have changed.

"It's the quality you are up against at this different level. That's something those players are going to have to get used to.

"I think they were unlucky today. A back-heel has gone through someone's legs and sometimes you have to credit the opposition and Jordon Ibe.

"There's no criticism of the defending there. If they defend like that week in and week out they have got a great chance of staying in the Premier League."

Brighton return to Bournemouth in the third round of the Carabao Cup tonight. Both sides are expected to make a number of changes from the Premier League game on Friday.