Latest Brighton BetVictor odds

Brighton produced the type of fightback that should ensure the club dines at the top table of English football next season; coming from behind to beat Fulham and cement their place in the Championship’s top two.

An upset looked on the cards with Seagulls trailing by a goal at the break, whatever Brighton boss Chris Hughton said at half time appeared to work, with strikes from Sam Baldock and Glenn Murray helping them run out 2-1 victors at the Amex.

BetVictor reacted by cutting Albion to 2/5 from to achieve promotion, while placing them 4/1 (from 6’s) to go up as champions.

The result was made all the more important with Newcastle dropping three points in a shock 1-0 home defeat to Blackburn Rovers. Rovers’ win was something of a saviour for the bookmakers on a weekend that saw the majority of fancied teams all oblige in England’s top four divisions.

The shock Magpies defeat saw odds on them taking the title fall from 1/7 down to 1/5, but BetVictor still back them strongly for promotion at 1/25.

Despite a midweek EFL Cup quarter-final defeat at Premier League Hull City, BetVictor back Newcastle to bounce back with victory at Nottingham Forest tomorrow.

Magpies are 8/11 to come away with all three points, the draw is 29/10 with Forest outsiders at 4/1.

Should Newcastle once again drop league points, Brighton will have the to close the current two-point gap between both teams.

Heading to face Cardiff, Albion have been placed as 29/20 favourites, the home side are priced at 7/4 and the draw is 23/10.

