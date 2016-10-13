Kayal faces stint out in injury blow for Albion

Brighton midfielder Beram Kayal is set to be out until December.

The Israeli international picked up an ankle injury in Albion’s home clash with Barnsley last month and underwent minor surgery during the international break.

Despite undergoing an operation, Brighton boss Chris Hughton is hopeful his midfield maestro will be back before Christmas.

He said: “Beram is the only sort of negative at the moment. He’s ended up having a small operation on his higher ankle, lower shin, where it was determined that he had a very slight fracture.

“The decision then was to do a procedure or not, and we decided to go ahead with a procedure. He’ll now be out for a period of time which is a big blow for us.

“It’s certainly the best thing for him having the procedure done and will hopefully see him back for us in reasonable time. We’re hoping to have him back at some stage in December, it’s a minor one, it can be different for each player but we’re looking forward to having him back.”

Brighton return to Championship action following the international break tomorrow when they host Preston. Albion go into the game in excellent form, with four wins and a draw from their last five games.

However, each of the past four meetings between the pair have ended scoreless and Hughton expects another tight game and said: “You never know how a game is going to go but my thinking is that they are a type of team that keeps it tight.

“They are a very good side, who know what their jobs are and they’ve got quality in the team.”

Solly March is expected to feature for Albion’s under-23 team on Monday, while Kazenga LuaLua is targeting a return to training at some point next week.

Albion then entertain Wolves on Tuesday (7.45pm).

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.