Hughton disappointed with Preston’s late equaliser

Albion boss Chris Hughton was left bitterly disappointed with Preston’s injury-time equaliser at the Amex this afternoon.

The visitors led at the break through Jordan Hugill’s tenth-minute strike but Albion turned things around to lead 2-1 with goals from Sam Baldock and Glenn Murray.

However, Preston substitute Simon Makienok headed home deep in injury-time to earn his side a point and Hughton said: “It’s incredibly disappointing, we didn’t started too well but in that first half we were the better team but not to the levels we can be.

“We got ourselves level with a well-worked goal and then Glenn got what I thought would be the winner. I thought we were well worthy of 2-1, so to concede so late is incredibly disappointing and an opportunity missed.

“We scored two good goals, an individual one from Glenn and a good team goal but youve got to see the game out.

“Their second goal was a real disappointment and a poor goal to concede. We had opportunities to kill the game off and keep the ball in their half.”

Preston manager Simon Grayson said: “When you come here against a top team, you have to work hard and do what you can to get a result.

“We knew they’d have a spell where they’d test us and we’d be under pressure. Unfortunately they got the two goals but we showed immense character to drive on and get something from the game.”

